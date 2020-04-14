Shareholders to enjoy fruit of PSG Konsult investments

Investment group PSG Konsult has declared a double-digit dividend, saying it is beginning to see the benefits of investment in systems such as software used for trading.

It declared a dividend of 22.5c per share, an increase of 10%. PSG Konsult’s share price closed 3.9% lower to R7.40 on Tuesday.

The group has invested about R1bn in systems and processes over the past five years, which began paying off during the reporting period.

While it continued to enhance its software systems for clients and advisers, it upgraded its local stockbroking platform and changed its offshore platform provider to ensure it is positioned for growth.

The Stellenbosch-based firm said it remains strongly capitalised, with a capital cover ratio of 191% based on the latest insurance group return. It had no interest-bearing debt at the end of its financial year.

“Its strong cash flow enables the firm to continue to invest in long-term growth opportunities, systems and processes, while optimising risk-adjusted returns for shareholders,” the company said.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period were R1.07bn.

“Sometimes what you have to do to is to ensure that you play to your strengths; so we’ve got a very strong capital base, we can continue to invest in these difficult circumstances in our businesses and in our clients, [and] we can continue to make acquisitions, which is what we’ve been doing,” said CEO Francois Gouws.

He added that the company’s focus is on organic growth and to continue investing in systems and infrastructure that would ensure that the company provides a seamless process such as PSG’s move towards paperless operations and a reduction in the number of steps clients need to take to complete a transaction.

The firm reported an increase of 8% in recurring earnings per share despite SA’s structural challenges. Total assets under management declined 6% to R397bn, the company said.

Revenue for its wealth division grew 8%, which includes an increase in management and other recurring fees. Transactional brokerage fees remained flat in the period, PSG said.

Assets under management for the division increased 10% to R191.1bn, including R12bn in positive net inflows.

Headline earnings for the asset management division decreased 12% due to SA’s challenging market conditions. Client assets under management tumbled 22% to R36.7bn, PSG said, citing a combination of market movements and net clients outflows.

Assets administered in the division dropped 2% to R120.2bn of multimanaged net inflows.

PSG Insure managed to buck the trend with gross written premiums growth of 22%, which was helped by the successful integration of Absa’s short-term insurance business, which it acquired last year.

thukwanan@businesslive.co.za