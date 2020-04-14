Companies / Financial Services Capitec becomes first bank to suspend dividend Move follows despite impressive results for the year ending February in which headline earnings rose 19% BL PREMIUM

Capitec shareholders will be the first to bear the brunt of the Covid19 pandemic as the bank braces for the economic fallout of the lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa three weeks ago.

Despite reporting a 19% increase in headline earnings for the year ending February to R6.28bn, the bank will not pay a dividend this year. It is the first bank to do so since the Reserve Bank provided guidance on ways in which banks can preserve capital buffers for the deterioration it expects in the economy in future.