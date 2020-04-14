Alexander Forbes to sell Namibia insurance unit to Momentum

SA’s largest pension fund administrator, Alexander Forbes, has entered into an agreement to dispose the last of its short-term insurance business to Momentum Holdings.

The acquisition, worth R50m, is in line with Alexander Forbes’s intention to dispose of the group’s insurance cluster, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The disposal of Alexander Forbes Namibia delivers on the implementation of the company’s advice-led and capital-light strategy, the group said.

The deal is currently subject to regulatory approvals from Namibia’s competition and financial authorities.

Alexander Forbes Namibia is the fourth-largest insurance provider by gross written premiums.

Momentum, which had announced the completion of its acquisition of Alexander Forbes’s short-term insurance operations in SA at the start of 2020, said it made sense to acquire the rest of its operations in Namibia.

“We are pleased to enter this agreement with Alexander Forbes. We share the same values and culture and have been very impressed with the existing team in their understanding of the local market and the innovative solutions they are offering,” the group CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Namibia, Grant Marais, said of the transaction.

The deal will help Momentum’s short-term insurance unit in Namibia fast-track its growth aspirations.

“It also gives us access to a unique set of insurance skills and many years’ experience we can benefit from as a group in Namibia. We have already identified significant synergies and will maximise opportunities, which we believe will result in increased revenue to the benefit of stakeholders and the economy at large,” Marais said.

Dawie de Villiers, Alexander Forbes CEO, said: “In selecting Momentum short-term insurance Namibia, we are ensuring our clients will continue to experience the superior benefits and service excellence they have at Alexander Forbes. Momentum is a company that understands the value proposition we have provided to our clients and our employees and they will continue to invest in enhancing it.”

thukwanan@businesslive.co.za