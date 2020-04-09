Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Old Mutual to provide free life cover to healthcare workers

Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson talks to Business Day TV about the offering to healthcare workers during Covid-19

09 April 2020 - 10:53 Business Day TV
Picture: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP
Picture: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP

Old Mutual is providing R4bn worth of free life cover for healthcare workers on the front-lines of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Iain Williamson about the cover, which Old Mutual says is not a product nor a policy, and that no premiums will be recovered from it.

Or listen to the full audio:

