WATCH: Old Mutual to provide free life cover to healthcare workers
Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson talks to Business Day TV about the offering to healthcare workers during Covid-19
09 April 2020 - 10:53
Old Mutual is providing R4bn worth of free life cover for healthcare workers on the front-lines of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Iain Williamson about the cover, which Old Mutual says is not a product nor a policy, and that no premiums will be recovered from it.
Or listen to the full audio: