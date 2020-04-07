Standard Bank buys 40% stake in fuel management firm Payment24

Standard Bank has acquired a 40% stake in digital fuel management solutions company Payment24 as the bank looks to expand its presence in the continent.

The Cape Town-based company, which was launched five years ago, offers fleet fuel management, mobile fuelling, vehicle tracking, telematics and geofencing solutions across the continent.

Executive head of Fleet Management at Standard Bank Derick De Vries said: “Through our strategic investment into Payment24, Standard Bank Fleet Management will strengthen its footprint across the African continent and will remain the leading digital and analytics-led Fleet Management Services provider in Africa”.

De Vries said the acquisition would allow Standard Bank to give its customers and oil company partners “an effective and digitally enabled solution to facilitate fuel, repairs and toll purchases across the 35 transport hubs and corridors in Africa”.

Payment24 joint CEO Shadab Rahil said the partnership will give the company leverage for growth into new markets and customer segments across Africa.

“We are already on a growth trajectory, but this new deal positions us for further exponential growth. We see this as a very strong partnership, with synergies across a number of divisions,” Rahil said.

Payment24 provides solutions for BP, Caltex and Shell among others.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za