Do you have what it takes to be one of the 2020 Saica Top-35-under-25 finalists?

Here are three trailblazers who were also honoured with various awards.

CFO of King Price Insurance Rhett Finch is the Lead category winner of the 2019 Top-35-under-35 competition

As CFO of King Price Insurance, Rhett Finch has successfully guided the R100m start-up to a R3.3bn company in six years. Its business model has saved its clients more than R150m in decreasing premiums. “We all work for a greater purpose. Our ethos of #MakingADifference is entrenched in everything we do. For us, people are more important than profit,” says Finch.

His life took a sharp turn when he met Gideon Galloway, then CEO of advertising agency ThinkTank, now CEO of King Price, for a cup of coffee in 2011. Finch decided right then and there that he wanted to be part of this dream.

Finch says he learnt pretty fast that everyone starts at the bottom and that no one can expect to be a leader from day one. “Respect is earned; it isn’t a given when you get a qualification or a title. So, you need to roll up your sleeves and get stuck into the work. Your academic learning is just theory and the real learning happens on the job. It’s also important that you never stop learning. Information becomes redundant very quickly and the workplace changes daily.”

Since King Price launched in June 2012, Finch has helped to achieve year-on-year growth of 75% since year one. He has overseen and grown the finance function from a start-up into a complex, regulated insurance company with a wide variety of short-term lines of business that encompass products across the personal, commercial and specialised ambits. As MD of King Price’s corporate and broker arm, he oversees the strategy and operations for this side of the business. He recently led an acquisition of an established life insurance company that has enabled King Price to extend into the life insurance market.

“My every working hour — and that of each of our staff members — contributes to community upliftment. Our major shareholder, Mertech, a private investment group, uses 70% of its profit, via the Mergon Foundation and Nation Builder, to make an impact on lives in SA. So, when King Price officially started generating a bottom-line profit, we could also feel good about our success being part of a greater plan to do great good across SA,” says Finch.

Finch says his head told him to study business. “My uncle, who I’m very close to and have always looked up to, is a CA in the insurance industry, so I followed his example, he says about the decision made to take the CA(SA) route while standing in the queue waiting to register for his undergrad degree at Stellenbosch University. “I can’t say that I’ve ever regretted that snap decision.”

Gideon Botha, senior financial manager at Nedbank is the ‘Simplifying Your Success’ award winner in the 2019 Top-35-under-35 competition