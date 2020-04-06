JPMorgan considers suspending dividend for first time

Bangalore — JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Monday said he sees a “bad recession” in 2020, and that the largest US bank could suspend its dividend if the coronavirus crisis deepens.

Dimon, widely regarded as the face of the US banking sector, is the most prominent voice on Wall Street so far to project that the economic cost of the coronavirus will not evaporate quickly. He said the bank's earnings will be down “meaningfully in 2020".

JPMorgan could look at suspending dividends if US GDP were to fall by as much as 35% in the second quarter and the unemployment rate were to rise further to 14% in the fourth quarter of the year, the CEO wrote in his annual letter to shareholders.

Questions are mounting about whether big US banks will have to cut dividends later this year as the coronavirus crisis puts a record number of Americans out of work, making it difficult for borrowers to pay back loans.

“If the board suspended the dividend, it would be out of extreme prudence and based upon continued uncertainty over what the next few years will bring,” Dimon said.

Dimon, who returned to work last week after undergoing emergency heart surgery in March, highlighted several other challenges that the bank is facing, saying its call centres have struggled in the current environment, with many of them effectively shutting down due to local restrictions.

JPMorgan will extend benefits to customers hit hard by the health crisis, by introducing measures such as waivers for late fees and a 90-day grace period for mortgage and vehicle loan repayments, according to the letter.

Dimon also said that the vast majority of the bank's 16,850 ATMs were “well-stocked and still functioning” to provide cash for customers.

The bank said it had extended about $950m in new loans to small businesses and would still extend credit to small businesses.