BDO in SA buys unit of SNG Grant Thornton Durban

Professional services firm BDO SA has acquired a division of SNG Grant Thornton's Durban office, its latest step in the integration of the advisory firm into the group (BDO), it said on Friday.

The deal follows BDO’s 2018 amalgamation of Grant Thornton offices in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth, a move that bolsters its presence in the financial services industry and provides competition for the countries big four auditing firms; KPMG PwC, EY and Deloitte.

In 2019, BDO also acquired a team of 40 people, including financial services experts that would enable the firm to offer audit and advisory services to banks, asset managers, insurance companies and stockbroking firms, BDO said.

BDO CEO for SA Mark Stewart said the company was strongly positioned to take advantage of new opportunities in the market while providing clients and potential employees with the only alternative to the competition.

He added that the audit profession was still facing huge changes and challenges and that the demand for in-depth, technical and industry expertise was critical. The deal would take the firm’s revenue in SA to over R1.4bn and its staff complement to over 1,600 staffers across seven offices.

Durban office managing partner Sumesh Somaroo said the acquisition “gives us the scale we need to more than achieve our growth ambitions and to offer clients greater depth and breadth across our services. It takes our Durban staff and partner complement to 190”.

Global revenues for BDO in 2019 sat at $9.6bn (about R180.6bn), an increase of 10.1% at constant exchange rates. It employs more than 88,000 staff in 167 countries and territories, across 1,809 offices.

thukwanan@businesslive.co.za