Anchor reports record demand for fixed-income assets amid investor caution

Anchor Group, which provides private client, asset management and stockbroking services, said its assets under management and advice climbed almost a fifth in 2019, even as investors shied away from equities in favour of safer assets.

Anchor, headed by Peter Armitage, said it saw record demand for fixed-income assets, which include securities such as bonds, during its year to end-December, with this weighing on its profit margins.

The group trimmed its final dividend by 20% to 16c, for the period, with assets under management and advice growing 17% to R57.4bn.

Adjusted headline earnings per share (Heps) fell 12% to 33.9c. Heps is a widely used profit measure in SA, stripping off once-off or exceptional items. Anchor had adjusted Heps to exclude the effects of its Astoria disposal.

The group added 2,000 new clients during the period, from 1,700 in the previous comparative period, but said its investors were “very cautious”.

Global equity markets have been battered by the Covid-19 epidemic so far in 2020, with the JSE having its worst first quarter in almost 22 years — dropping by more than a fifth.

Anchor said on Friday that January and February had been strong months for the group, but March turnover was expected to fall by about 10% on an annualised basis.

“This crisis, like all others, will pass,” Anchor said. “Our objective is to emerge an even stronger business.”

In morning trade on Friday Anchor’s share price was down 3.9% to R3.45, having fallen 18.82% in the year to date.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za