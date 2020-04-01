Companies / Financial Services

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: How unit trusts will fare in a post-pandemic world

Financial Mail associate editor Stephen Cranston talks to Business Day TV about unit trusts

01 April 2020 - 11:37 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/OLEGDUDKO
Picture: 123RF/OLEGDUDKO

Investors are concerned that even collective investments, such as unit trusts, may not be safe in the global market storm created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gary Alfonso spoke to Financial Mail associate editor Stephen Cranston about how unit trusts have fared since the lockdown, which is also a feature article in this week’s Financial Mail.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

EDITOR’S NOTE: Fork out your funds; food for thought

In this month’s IM, Anthony Clark looks at both the farm and the fork. In his cover story he writes about what should be a simple business
Companies
6 days ago

Market data — March 30 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
1 day ago

General equity funds and games

There were real returns for the JSE in 2019 after 2018’s losses, yet no less than R13.5bn was withdrawn from the general equity unit trust sector ...
Companies
6 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Unlike Quilter, Ninety One’s X-Men survey the globe

While Quilter remains cheerfully parochial, Ninety One has its eyes set of North America and China
Opinion
1 week ago

HILARY JOFFE: Market movements go wild, but at least the plumbing is working

Investors are fleeing from all risk and putting their money in cash
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Sasol share surges despite more rating cuts
Companies / Energy
2.
Coca-Cola wins round one in BEE battle against SAB
Companies / Industrials
3.
Foschini owner says it will not be paying rent
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Absa unveils plan to assist clients facing ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye, Implats join Amplats in declaring force ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.