Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: How unit trusts will fare in a post-pandemic world
Financial Mail associate editor Stephen Cranston talks to Business Day TV about unit trusts
01 April 2020 - 11:37
Investors are concerned that even collective investments, such as unit trusts, may not be safe in the global market storm created by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Gary Alfonso spoke to Financial Mail associate editor Stephen Cranston about how unit trusts have fared since the lockdown, which is also a feature article in this week’s Financial Mail.
Or listen to the full audio: