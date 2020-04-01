Moody’s downgrades the country’s five largest banks to junk

Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the local and foreign currency deposit ratings of five of the country’s largest banks, it said on Wednesday.

“The primary driver for today’s rating actions is the increasingly difficult operating environment for banks in SA,” it said. The ratings move from Baa3 to Ba1, representing a move into junk.

The banks are Absa, FirstRand, Nedbank, Standard Bank, and Investec. Fitch Ratings has also downgraded the same five banks.

Moody’s also lowered the long-term issuer ratings of Absa and Standard Bank Group, the holding companies of the two banks.

The move was not entirely unexpected following the rating agency’s decision to downgrade SA’s last remaining investment rating on Friday. This, it said, was due to the continuing deterioration in the country’s fiscal strength and structurally very weak growth, which the agency does not expect will be addressed by the government adequately based on current policies.

The weak economy will lead to “a deterioration of the banking system’s problem loan ratio over the next 12-18 months”, further eroding borrowers’ cash flows and making it more difficult for them to meet their loan obligations Moody’s said.

Absa, which had its group holding company downgraded too, said it has been pre-emptively building substantial buffers to withstand the stress of a downgrade by Moody’s on SA’s credit rating. This has left it with R38bn in excess capital.

“Absa’s liquidity position remains strong, with sources of liquidity of R233bn, including a significant surplus in foreign currency,” it stated in response to the decision.

Standard Bank says the next few months will be challenging for everyone.

“We need to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic so that we can return to work to repair and then grow our economy. The nation should continue to focus on putting a stop to the spread of Covid-19. We should also ready ourselves for the post-Covid-19 recovery and reconstruction, which must necessarily entail an acceleration of structural reforms on a broad scale,” said Standard Bank Group CEO Lungisa Fuzile.

Moody’s also drew attention to the banking system’s high reliance on short-term, domestic institutional deposits, which account for about 34% of the banking system’s funding base.

The SA Reserve Bank has already had to intervene in this market, which comprises instruments with a maturity of 12 months or less. In the first of a series of steps, the Bank announced on March 24 it would open a new liquidity window in which it would repurchase instruments of a three-month maturity.

It also announced changes to the interest rates it would charge and pay on funds borrowed or deposited with the bank.

In its most significant move, the Bank also announced it would begin buying government bonds in the secondary market, which is mostly a mechanism to improve liquidity — or the flow of money — in the nation’s money markets.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za