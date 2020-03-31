Remgro to go ahead with unbundling its Rand Merchant Bank stake

Remgro, the listed investment holding company chaired by Johann Rupert, intends to proceed with unbundling its 28.2% interest in Rand Merchant Bank Holding (RMH) to shareholders, but will hold on to its stake in FirstRand.

Remgro said it intends to hold on to its 3.9% interest in FirstRand, “in order to provide additional balance sheet capacity to support growth in Remgro’s existing portfolio and its ability to pursue new opportunities that may arise”.

The company, founded in the 1940s by Anton Rupert, said in November it intended to unbundle its interest in RMH and FirstRand, the parent company of First National Bank. RMH owns 34% of FirstRand, and also intends to distribute its stake to shareholders.

RMH said in a separate statement on Tuesday it remained committed to its restructuring but was reconsidering the timing of this and the nature of the transaction, which has found support from Remgro.

“RMH shareholders are advised that, although still committed to the restructuring, given the unprecedented market turmoil being experienced in SA and globally as a result of Covid-19, the RMH board is currently assessing the optimal timing and detailed transaction steps required to give effect to the restructuring,” the group’s statement read.

An update on the transaction is expected to be released on or before April 14.

Global equities have been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to governments restricting the movements of their citizens and disrupted global supply chains.

RMH’s share price has fallen 42% so far in 2020, while the JSE has fallen almost 24%. Remgro has fallen 39.52% in the year to date while FirstRand has fallen 40.30%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za