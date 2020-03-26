SA insurers have the reserves to withstand Covid-19, Asisa assures
The Association for Savings and Investment says SA’ insurers have free capital of R373bn — twice the amount needed
SA's life insurance industry has more than double the legally required reserve buffers in place and is well positioned to deal with the Covid-19 fallout over the coming months, according to the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa).
The lobby group, which has about 130 members across SA’s asset management and insurance sectors, said SA’s life insurance industry had free assets of R373bn — more than double the reserve buffer required by Solvency and Capital Requirements regulations.
Asisa life and risk board committee deputy chair Hennie de Villiers said SA life insurers had measures in place to ensure exposure to listed equities, and while those would have declined due to concerns regarding the coronavirus, liabilities would have declined as well.
“We are therefore confident that our industry remains well capitalised despite the current turmoil,” De Villiers said.
The ability of the life industry to pay claims and benefits will be of critical importance to the SA economy in months ahead as the Covid-19 pandemic reduces the income stream of citizens, he said.
De Villiers said life insurers were looking at ways to assist policyholders who may be struggling financially as a result of Covid-19 measures, but that it would be done on a case-by-case basis.
According to S&P Global Ratings, the capital strength that is typical of the insurance sector will help stave off widespread downgrades across the global industry as it faces the Covid-19 pandemic.
As of March 25, there had been nearly 425,000 confirmed cases globally, and nearly 19,000 deaths, but S&P said that most insurers would be able to withstand the resulting losses
“We consider that life insurance companies are more at risk of negative rating actions as a result of the pandemic than non-life players, because they have larger exposure to financial market risk,” said S&P primary credit analyst Dennis Sugrue in a report.