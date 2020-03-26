SA insurers have the reserves to withstand Covid-19, Asisa assures

SA's life insurance industry has more than double the legally required reserve buffers in place and is well positioned to deal with the Covid-19 fallout over the coming months, according to the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa).

The lobby group, which has about 130 members across SA’s asset management and insurance sectors, said SA’s life insurance industry had free assets of R373bn — more than double the reserve buffer required by Solvency and Capital Requirements regulations.

Asisa life and risk board committee deputy chair Hennie de Villiers said SA life insurers had measures in place to ensure exposure to listed equities, and while those would have declined due to concerns regarding the coronavirus, liabilities would have declined as well.

“We are therefore confident that our industry remains well capitalised despite the current turmoil,” De Villiers said.