Companies / Financial Services

SA insurers have the reserves to withstand Covid-19, Asisa assures

The Association for Savings and Investment says SA’ insurers have free capital of R373bn — twice the amount needed

26 March 2020 - 11:56 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/ALEXEY ROMANENKO
Picture: 123RF/ALEXEY ROMANENKO

SA's life insurance industry has more than double the legally required reserve buffers in place and is well positioned to deal with the Covid-19 fallout over the coming months, according to the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa).

The lobby group, which has about 130 members across SA’s asset management and insurance sectors, said SA’s life insurance industry had free assets of R373bn — more than double the reserve buffer required by Solvency and Capital Requirements regulations.

Asisa life and risk board committee deputy chair Hennie de Villiers said SA life insurers had measures in place to ensure exposure to listed equities, and while those would have declined due to concerns regarding the coronavirus, liabilities would have declined as well.

“We are therefore confident that our industry remains well capitalised despite the current turmoil,” De Villiers said.

The ability of the life industry to pay claims and benefits will be of critical importance to the SA economy in months ahead as the Covid-19 pandemic reduces the income stream of citizens, he said.

De Villiers said life insurers were looking at ways to assist policyholders who may be struggling financially as a result of Covid-19 measures, but that it would be done on a case-by-case basis.

According to S&P Global Ratings, the capital strength that is typical of the insurance sector will help stave off widespread downgrades across the global industry as it faces the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of March 25, there had been nearly 425,000 confirmed cases globally, and nearly 19,000 deaths, but S&P said that most insurers would be able to withstand the resulting losses

“We consider that life insurance companies are more at risk of negative rating actions as a result of the pandemic than non-life players, because they have larger exposure to financial market risk,” said S&P primary credit analyst Dennis Sugrue in a report.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Boeing wants to stay private after Covid-19 government loans

The planemaker does not want the US treasury to take an equity stake as a condition of loans, saying it has ‘plenty of options’
Companies
1 day ago

Standard Bank gives payment holiday to students and small businesses

Students and small businesses with an annual turnover of less than R20m will receive payment holidays until the end of June
Companies
3 days ago

Covid-19 means good news and bad for maker of Bull Brand

Households are hoarding long-life products such as canned meat and vegetables, as well as baby food
Companies
3 days ago

Most read

1.
‘A massive corporate reckoning is coming’ about ...
Companies
2.
Government to issue new spectrum temporarily for ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Sappi declares force majeure at its Vulindlela ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Banks step up to help customers take coronavirus ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
This is how Telkom, Cell C, Vodacom and MTN can ...
Companies

Related Articles

Life after Moyo for Old Mutual

Money & Investing

How the coronavirus is killing SA’s economy, one small business at a time

Features / Cover Story

FULL STATEMENT: President Cyril Ramaphosa declares nationwide lockdown

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.