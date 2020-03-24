Companies / Financial Services

Vunani shakes up its leadership structure

24 March 2020 - 08:00 karl gernetzky
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Diversified financial services group Vunani has shaken up its leadership structure to better manage its various businesses, with former Vunani Fund Managers CEO Butana Khoza replacing group CEO Ethan Dube with effect from April.

Dube will take up the position of deputy chair, which will allow him to focus his efforts on managing the private equity and non-financial services side of the business, the group said.

Dube and Khoza have worked together since they established Vunani and it had always been the plan that Khoza would move the CEO position in time, the group said.

Khoza held the CEO position for Vunani Fund Managers for five years and his designated successor, Snowy Masakale, took up that position with effect from March.

Vunani has fund management and advisory businesses, but also focuses on coal processing and commodities trading.

“This management realignment better positions Vunani to effectively manage both the financial services, as well as the non-financial services, of the business in a clearly delineated leadership and distinct business structure,” the group said.

“The board is confident that these transitions will improve and focus operations and service levels of the company’s short to medium-term strategic goals,” said Vunani chair Lionel Jacobs.

