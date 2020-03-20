Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: How ARC’s stake in Rain paid off

ARC joint-CEO Johan van Zyl talks to Business Day TV about group’s interim performance

20 March 2020 - 10:56 Business Day TV
ARC co-CEO Johan van Zyl. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
ARC co-CEO Johan van Zyl. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

African Rainbow Capital (ARC) was one of the rarest of beasts on the JSE on Thursday: its share price rose.

The empowerment investment firm has managed to grow its intrinsic net asset value per share by 3.4%, though at R9.52 it is far from its actual share price of R2.20.

Joint-CEO Johan van Zyl joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s performance.

Motsepe’s ARC rules out share buybacks as discount widens

The group’s investment in Rain paid off as the company rolled out 5G coverage during the period, though SA’s weak economy took a toll
Companies
1 day ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Absa, Sanlam reunited?

Ian Kirk has hinted that there will soon be a substantial acquisition ... The obvious target is Absa Asset Management
Opinion
1 day ago

Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital widens

A prominent black shareholder and R1bn in the bank —what’s not to like about African Rainbow Capital’s Forbes foray?
Money & Investing
1 month ago

ARC to become anchor shareholder in Alexander Forbes

Move by billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital offers Alexander Forbes a key black empowerment partner
Companies
1 month ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: TymeBank gives legacy banks a run for their money

Co-CEO Johan van Zyl says African Rainbow Capital has a winner in financial services company
Opinion
3 months ago

Most read

1.
US slaps antidumping duties on Sasol
Companies / Energy
2.
Capitec defends its fundamentals after share ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Motsepe’s ARC rules out share buybacks as ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Platinum miners in deal to handle Amplats force ...
Companies / Mining
5.
EOH shares rise on news of improved financial ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.