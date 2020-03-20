News Leader
WATCH: How ARC’s stake in Rain paid off
ARC joint-CEO Johan van Zyl talks to Business Day TV about group’s interim performance
20 March 2020 - 10:56
African Rainbow Capital (ARC) was one of the rarest of beasts on the JSE on Thursday: its share price rose.
The empowerment investment firm has managed to grow its intrinsic net asset value per share by 3.4%, though at R9.52 it is far from its actual share price of R2.20.
Joint-CEO Johan van Zyl joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s performance.