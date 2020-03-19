Sasfin warns things could get worse for struggling businesses

Sasfin is also engaging with the Banking Association SA (Basa) and the Reserve Bank, in expectations that there may be support for businesses — or changes in lending regulation — similar to efforts in other countries seeking to combat the effects of the coronavirus, Sassoon said. “We want to be able to support our clients to the degree that is possible.”

There has been a marked increase in business insolvencies in SA over the past 12 months, “and it would seem as though this is not going to abate”, the group said.

Sasfin said that when companies have gone into business rescue, it has generally been successful in recovering its full exposure, given the security positions it takes, but unfortunately has lost clients.

Group profit rose about 5.4% to R87m in its six months to end-December, with the group benefiting from improved profitability in its banking division, where impairments decreased by almost a third. The group’s banking pillar grew profit 17% to R68.15m.

Sassoon said impairments have risen over the past few years, and the decrease has brought levels more or less in line with the company’s historical averages.

SA banks, including Standard Bank and FirstRand, have recently warned that credit impairment charges have risen, the former saying those rose by almost a quarter in its year to end-December.

Sasfin said that while some of its clients are struggling in this economic environment, it has managed to enhance the overall credit quality of its book by reducing exposure to high-risk clients, while ensuring book growth from better credit-quality clients.

The group’s wealth pillar saw a slight decline in profit, reporting that it continues to be hit by lower brokerage and portfolio management fees, due to the state of SA’s equity markets.

Things were undoubtedly getting tougher for SA business, particularly smaller businesses without deep pockets, but it was questionable just how much the government could afford given the state of the budget deficit, said an analyst who asked not to be named.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, Sasfin’s share price was up 1.96% to R24.98, having lost 13.77% so far in 2020. Over the same time period, the JSE’s banking index has lost about 45% and the financial index 43%.

Update: March 19 2020

This article has been updated with additional information.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za