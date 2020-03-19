Patrice Motsepe’s ARC gets boost as Rain rolls out 5G

Patrice Motsepe’s investment company, African Rainbow Capital Investment (ARC), said on Thursday its stake in expanding data network operator Rain paid off in the half year to end-December, when weak business confidence in SA weighed on most of its investments.

The investment holding company, which holds stakes in TymeBank and Alexander Forbes, said the intrinsic value of its portfolio rose 5.8% to R9.9bn in the six months to end-December, partially due to a R183m positive fair value adjustment for Rain.

ARC’s stake in Rain represents more than a quarter of its fund value, and the telecommunications business has seen steady subscriber uptake, with its unlimited off-peak data package proving popular, ARC said.

Rain’s income sources consist of roaming income, 4G data sales, 5G subscriptions and reseller income, with ARC saying it was optimistic regarding its prospects.

In October, Rain launched the SA’s first 5G network for fixed wireless internet connectivity.

The group said SA’s economy remained challenging. “Our investee companies have traded in an environment with low consumer demand, and decreased business and investor confidence,” the group said.

The group’s intrinsic net asset value per share (INAV) increased 3.9% on an annualised basis to R9.52 at the end of December, with the group’s share price trading at a discount of 79% to its share price at Wednesday’s close.

This discount is seen as the best measure of how well an investment holding company is faring.

