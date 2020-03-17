US banks struggle to assist cash-strapped customers hit by coronavirus

‘Longer than usual’

“As we address the needs of our customers, including those impacted by Covid-19, call wait times may be longer than usual,” Capital One callers were told. On Monday morning, hold times to reach a customer representative at the bank were in excess of 20 minutes, according to calls placed by Bloomberg. That compares with an average of 41 seconds in 2018, according to a study from MyBankTracker.

Capital One spokesperson Sarah Craighill acknowledged that wait times are longer than normal, and said that digital tools, including the bank’s mobile app, are the fastest way to reach the company. “We are grateful to our customers for their patience and understanding as we navigate these uncertain times together,” she said.

Some customers have taken to social media to express their frustration.

“Yesterday, I sat on hold for three hours, and got nothing accomplished,” one user said on Twitter. “I’ve been disconnected 7 times. I spend an insane amount of money on Citi cards annually. This is awful customer service.”

Citigroup has offered to waive monthly service fees and penalties for early certificate of deposit withdrawals. A spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment about increased hold times.

When asked about what Bank of America would do for customers who cannot make mortgage or credit-card payments, Moynihan said that they can “call the number on the card and they say, ‘I’m affected by the disease,’ and we’ll defer the payment.”

To get that deferral, customers may be on hold for more than 30 minutes, based on wait times on Monday.

“Overall, call volumes and wait times have remained stable, though we continue to prepare for increased volumes,” Bank of America spokesperson Bill Halldin said. The company is using social distancing and additional cleaning at its call centres, and some customer-service employees are working from home.

Bloomberg