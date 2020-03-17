Sanlam and partner to enhance digital products in Africa

Abidjan — Africa’s biggest insurer is eyeing double-digit growth on the continent as it partners with Standard Chartered to enhance its digital offering in more countries and emulate lessons learnt from its business in India.

“The official launch is still to come, but we’re already in development stage with them,” Junior Ngulube, vice-chair of the Sanlam pan-Africa unit, said in an interview in Abidjan, the economic capital of Ivory Coast.

The West African nation is one of the countries where services such as automotive and home insurance will be rolled out and distributed digitally, he said, without giving further details.

Sanlam is piggybacking London-based Standard Chartered’s push into digital services across the continent, while also learning lessons on how to meet the needs of disadvantaged sectors of society through its partnership in India, which has done a lot of digital work, he said.

Present in 33 countries following the acquisition of Saham Finances in 2018, Sanlam is also looking at local partnerships in Egypt and Ethiopia.

“Ethiopia’s a bit tricky, because the market is not open, but we are discussing co-operation, not shareholding, so that should be better,” said Ngulube, adding that it would put them in a strong position when the market opens up.