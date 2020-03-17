Remgro to give the lowdown on RMB unbundling in weeks

Remgro, the listed investment holding company chaired by Johann Rupert, will release details of its unbundling of financial services group RMB Holdings (RMH) and FirstRand within weeks, CEO Jannie Durand said on Tuesday.

The company, founded in the 1940s by Anton Rupert, plans to unbundle its 28.7% interest in RMH and a 3.9% direct interest in FirstRand, the parent company of First National Bank. RMH owns 34% of FirstRand.

Speaking after the release of the company’s results for the six months ended December 31, Durand said the company expected to release details of the proposed transaction before the end of March. The transaction will bring to a close more than 40 years of Remgro’s close association with RMH.

“RMH has multiplied over the years. It has outgrown Remgro. It can stand on its own without us a shareholder. It is like a child that must leave home,” Durand said. At R75.3bn, RMH’s market capitalisation is bigger than Remgro’s R73bn.

In the six months, the headline earnings contribution from the banking platform rose 3.5% to R1.8bn. FirstRand and RMH reported headline earnings growth of 4.8% and 3%, respectively.

The contribution from another investment, Mediclinic, to Remgro’s headline earnings increased 37.7% to R858m. Remgro said Hirslanden, Switzerland’s largest private-clinic group, had adapted to the regulatory changes affecting the Swiss health-care system.

“It has continued to implement its day-case clinic strategy, which focuses on a more efficient, lower-cost service-delivery model, attracted additional clinical professionals, and also delivered ongoing cost management and efficiency savings”.

The consumer-products segment increased its contribution to Remgro’s headline earnings by 4.8% to R977m. RCL Food’s contribution to headline earnings was, however, down 1.9% at R359m.