Sithega on the prowl for second investment transaction
Thabo Dloti’s black-owned and managed investment vehicle aims to build up a financial services portfolio
15 March 2020 - 21:51
Sithega Financial Services, the controlling shareholder of financial services group Prescient Holdings, is targeting its second investment transaction in the first half of 2020, Stellar Capital says.
In April 2019, investment holding firm Stellar Capital, which has a 19.4% stake in Prescient, invested R54m in Sithega as part of Prescient’s broad-based BEE (BBBEE) transactions and as a seed investor of the fund.
