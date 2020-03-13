Peregrine may delist after receiving buyout offer

Wealth and asset manager Peregrine Holdings could delist from the JSE and A2X after receiving a buyout offer from private equity firm Capitalworks.

The group, which includes wealth manager Citadel, and asset managers Peregrine Capital, has been under pressure from declining activity on the JSE, which has weighed on its advisory division Java Capital.

Two special purpose companies have been set up for the proposed transaction, which would allow for Peregrine shareholders to either receive cash or shares.

Shareholders could either receive R21 per share, less any distributions that take place in the interim, or receive shares in one of the special purpose companies to retain their exposure to Peregrine.

The R21 offer represents a 22% premium to Peregrine’s closing share price on Thursday.

In morning trade on Friday, Peregrine’s share price was up 10.41% to R18.99 — putting it on track for its best one-day performance in more than a decade.

Johannesburg-based Capitalworks has about $1bn (R16.3bn) in private equity funds under its management, and invests in a diversified range of investments in mid-market companies, operating principally in SA.

