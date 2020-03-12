Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Why Growthpoint reported tepid distribution growth

Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance

12 March 2020 - 11:40 Business Day TV
Property company Growthpoint reported a 2.2% rise in half-year distributable income while distribution per share grew by a tepid 0.2%.

The growth, such as it was, was largely due to its internalisation strategy, which acted as a buffer for the weak showing from its local property portfolio.

Group CEO Norbert Sasse joined Business Day TV to discuss the company’s interim results.

