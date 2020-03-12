Companies / Financial Services

Australian bushfires and load-shedding hit RMI

Spending on initiatives at Discovery and Outsurance also weighed on the group in its half-year to end-December

12 March 2020 - 13:05 karl gernetzky
Herman Bosman. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Herman Bosman. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI), which owns Outsurance and has stakes in Discovery and MMI, said the recent Australian bushfires weighed on its half-year profits to end-December.

The group, headed by CEO Herman Bosman and chair Jannie Durand, reported an 8% fall in group profit to R1.847bn, with its Australian subsidiary Youi Insurance expecting a net estimated loss of R206m.

Youi offers insurance for homes and motor vehicles, with Australia also suffering the effects of a severe hailstorm in January — which will effect second-half earnings.

Outsurance also experienced two catastrophic events in SA during the six months to end-December, with a combined net cost of R84m.

Power surges and power dips that were related to load-shedding also led to Outsurance incurring R20m more in claims.

Discovery’s normalised earnings had also fallen by 11% during the period, related to its move to mitigate its exposure to UK interest rates, while it had invested R1bn in new initiatives with most going to Discovery Bank.

On Thursday, RMI kept its interim dividend unchanged at 45c per share. In afternoon trade, the company’s share price was down 5.99% to R22.59, having fallen 29.18% over the past 12 months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

RMI expects more claims from raging Australian bushfires

Losses estimated by insurance subsidiary Youi at R250m to R400m
Companies
1 month ago

Outsurance sells New Zealand insurance business

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings says the sale of Youi Holdings will release capital of up to NZ$13m
Companies
5 months ago

Outsurance’s parent the latest victim of a spike in insurance claims

Rand Merchant Investment makes less profit from the premiums it receives at short-term insurers and Discovery
Companies
6 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Sasol plunges again, bringing losses for the week ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Sasol may need a cash injection as shares extend ...
Companies / Energy
3.
MTN’s Rob Shuter to step down as CEO in March 2021
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
SA economy may not recover for five years, warns ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Investors worried that debt-stricken Sasol may ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Companies seize on the vital role of data science to improve businesses

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

RMI warns of tough year ahead in SA

Companies / Financial Services

RMI warns it faces headwinds

Companies / Financial Services

Underlying investments help RMI to 14% earnings growth

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.