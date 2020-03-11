Absa expects credit losses to worsen as SA’s economy deteriorates

SA’s fourth-biggest bank by market capitalisation Absa said on Wednesday credit-impairment charges rose by a quarter in its year to end-December, expecting further deterioration in its credit loss ratio as SA battles load-shedding and weak economic growth.

The group reported that credit-impairments grew 24% to R7.8bn in its year to end-December, and says loan growth could outpace deposit growth in 2020 as global and local uncertainty persists.

Absa joins Standard Bank, SA’s second-largest bank by market capitalisation, in warning that the creditworthiness of SA businesses and individuals is deteriorating. SA slipped into a recession in the second-half of 2020.

Downside risks are significant, Absa said, and include the risk of protracted load-shedding and a sharper global slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. There is also the risk of a sovereign credit rating downgrade from Moody’s Investors Service, Absa said.

“We expect a continued difficult environment for the consumer, while heightened uncertainty will continue to dampen business confidence and investment,” the statement read.

Gross loans and advances to customers grew 9% to R947bn to end-December, while deposits due to customers rose 12% to R826bn.

Headline earnings per share (Heps) rose 3% to 1,750.1c and the bank increased its full year dividend 1% to 1,125c.

Heps is a widely used profit measure in SA, which strips out once off items and is seen as giving a better indication of a company’s underlying performance.

Return on equity (RoE) decreased to 13.1% from 13.4%, with the group saying it only expected to reach its target range of 18% to 20% by the earliest in 2022.

The group expects 0.9% real growth for SA in 2020, and an improvement to 5.6% in its Africa region markets. There was the potential of a coronavirus-led deterioration in Africa’s economic outlook, the group said.

In morning trade on Wednesday Absa’s share price was up 3.49% to R124.21, having fallen about 28% over the past 12 months.

