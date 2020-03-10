Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual searching for new CEO in spite of Moyo’s interdict

The insurer says any further legal challenges by Peter Moyo will not derail its attempts to appoint a new leader

10 March 2020 - 17:48 LUYOLO MKENTANE
Peter Moyo at the South Gauteng High court in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Peter Moyo at the South Gauteng High court in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Old Mutual, SA’s second-largest insurer by market capitalisation, says it will continue with the CEO recruitment process, after the high court in Johannesburg reserved judgment on the matter on Tuesday.

In February, ousted CEO Peter Moyo filed an urgent application to interdict the JSE-listed financial services group from continuing with the process to hire his replacement.

Old Mutual has been involved in a bitter battle with Moyo since May 2019, when it suspended and later fired him over alleged conflicts of interest related to investment company NMT Capital. Moyo is one of the founders, and Old Mutual was a 20% shareholder.

A previous high court judgment that Moyo had been fired illegally was overturned by a full bench on January 14. The judgment allowed Old Mutual to start the process of appointing a new CEO.

The group has said any further legal challenges by Moyo will not derail its attempts to appoint a new leader and put the drawn out dispute behind it.

Moyo’s attorney, Eric Mabuza, could not immediately be reached for comment.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

Old Mutual warns of profit drop after Nedbank unbundling

Headline earnings per share could fall by a quarter due amid tough economic conditions in SA
Companies
5 days ago

Peter Moyo’s Old Mutual appeal might seem opportunistic

Moyo has filed an urgent application to stop the CEO appointment process while he is appealing against a January ruling by the full bench
Companies
2 weeks ago

Behind SA’s great CEO exodus

Last year had the most CEO resignations among JSE companies since 2002. It’s a great chance for a corporate reset
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Sasol’s share price collapse wipes out R47bn in ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Balwin Properties banks on Waterfall node to be ...
Companies / Property
3.
Capitec’s profit growth undented by competition ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
FirstRand expects to miss earnings targets
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Window of opportunity: enter Portugal’s Golden ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Peter Moyo asks court to stop appointment of Old Mutual CEO

Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual: no legal risks in replacing Peter Moyo

Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual confident legal challenges won’t derail appointment of new CEO

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.