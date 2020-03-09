Companies / Financial Services

King Price looks to Europe to consolidate growth

After acquiring Stangen from African Phoenix, insurance group expects to make announcement on European acquisition

09 March 2020 - 19:53 Warren Thompson
Gideon Galloway. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gideon Galloway. Picture: SUPPLIED

After acquiring local insurance company Stangen from JSE-listed investment holding company African Phoenix for R140m, King Price plans to expand into Europe.

A move into Europe will provide it with a new avenue for its growth.

“We are busy working on a European acquisition in the short-term insurance industry, which we think will be able to deliver growth on a par or even exceeding what we have enjoyed in SA,” says King Price CEO Gideon Galloway.

The acquisition, as with Stangen, will be small and will be funded from existing resources. Galloway says a listing is not on the cards.

“We have learnt to make a little bit of capital go a long way. So we don’t waste money on big products, we do small tests on business ideas to see if it works, and then scale it up. This way of doing things has really been effective for us,” he said.

The European acquisition will be its first out of the country and it is expected to announce the deal shortly, but would not disclose its target.  

African Phoenix inherited the business when it was spun out of African Bank after the collapse of the lender in 2014.

Stangen offers a range of life insurance products, including funeral policies, that will complement King Price’s short-term insurance offering.

“The idea would be that we launch our own life business in the next six to 12 months under the King Price brand. So we would have two brands operating under the same licence,” said Galloway.  

King Price, which was founded in 2012 by Galloway, says the Stangen acquisition will help sustain the company’s impressive 40% compound annual growth, which will see the company break through the R2bn gross premium mark this year.

In much the same way as its existing business is offered, King Price life insurance products will be sold through multichannels, which includes through traditional brokers as well as digital channels such as the internet, app or call centre.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za

Old Mutual warns of profit drop after Nedbank unbundling

Headline earnings per share could fall by a quarter due amid tough economic conditions in SA
Companies
4 days ago

Santam beats earnings estimates with fewer climate catastrophes in second half of 2019

Short-term insurance group is researching the effects on its business of climate change
Companies
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Even with no cash, Mkhize clings to NHI

Zweli Mkhize dreams of a world where taxpayers will simply cough up more for an entirely new system
Opinion
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Sasol’s share price collapse wipes out R47bn in ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Amplats force majeure to hit global PGM supplies
Companies / Mining
3.
Sasol shares lose 6% as outlook gets gloomier
Companies / Industrials
4.
Obscure firm bets big on Tongaat stake
Companies / Industrials
5.
PepsiCo deal shows BEE does not faze investors, ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

New JSE boss Leila Fourie back home ‘to help SA’

Companies / Financial Services

STEPHEN CRANSTON: The madness of King Price

Opinion / Investor's Notebook

Oil rises to six-week high on hope of extended Opec cuts

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.