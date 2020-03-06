CFA Society South Africa in association with Botswana, Namibia, Zambia Stock Exchange Ring the Bell for Gender Equality

The “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” initiative is a partnership between the international Finance Corporation, the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, UN Global Compact, UN Women, the World Federation of Exchanges and Women in ETFs.

These organisations encourage stock exchanges to participate in bell-ringing events to raise awareness about the business case for women’s economic empowerment.

In 2019, 11 African stock exchanges participated in this global event, in addition to Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, BRVM, Rwanda, Tunisia and Uganda, SA, Botswana and Tanzania were the only countries among the member countries of the Committee of the Sadc Stock Exchanges to participate.

CFA Society South Africa represents more than 2,000 members across southern Africa, including Zambia, Namibia and Botswana. Through the association that CFA Institute has with African Stock Exchange Association, CFA Society South Africa supports the development of African capital markets, and it is in this capacity that they have partnered with Botswana Stock Exchange, Namibia Stock Exchange and Zambia Stock Exchange to hosted a bell-ringing event in support of this global initiative, and in support of gender diversity and sustainability in the finance and investment industry.

Nerina Visser, CFA, president of CFA Society South Africa, Jennifer Henry, CFA, board member of CFA Society South Africa and Nicola Comninos, CFA, Sadc Outreach Committee volunteer for CFA Society South Africa provided a keynote at these events, and addressed the audience of local investment professionals and members of CFA Society South Africa on gender equality and sustainability

“The case for asserting the role of women in finance and investments, equality in the workplace, and full participation in economic activity, is consistent with the known benefits of diversification in investments. Women represent the dominant force in spending decisions in the household, and an increasing voice in family finances, so this focus aligns well with demographic shifts," says Visser.

“There is much further to go before we achieve gender equality, but today marks the start of a month of important awareness and work to continue to build towards that important goal. We celebrate the progress that has already been made, and we encourage all market participants to keep gender equality considerations front of mind — not just for the benefit of women, but for the benefit of all investors and asset owners, and thus ultimately, the people of Africa.”

This article was paid for by CFA Society South Africa.