Companies / Financial Services Standard Bank sets out coal-lending policy As shareholders and the public demand action on climate change, the bank has set out a range of restrictive criteria on such lending

Standard Bank has adopted a lending policy on coal projects, setting restrictive criteria that seek to balance Africa’s heavy reliance on thermal coal and ease the risks of climate change.

Banks and pension funds across the world have been under pressure from environmental campaigners and shareholders to curtail or completely withdraw funding for thermal coal projects and ease the transition towards a low global carbon economy.