Companies / Financial Services

Santam beats earnings estimates after fewer climate catastrophes in 2019

The group was hit by a number of disasters in the first few months of 2019, including fires in the Western Cape and flood damage in KwaZulu-Natal

05 March 2020 - 09:44 karl gernetzky
Picture: SANTAM
Picture: SANTAM

Short-term insurance company Santam beat the market's earnings expectations in its year to end-December, after SA experienced fewer weather-related catastrophes in the second half of 2019 that in the first.

The group had been hit by a number of catastrophes in the first few months of 2019, including fires in the Western Cape, hail damage in Newcastle in March and storm and flood damage in KwaZulu-Natal.

The group reported that diluted earnings per share fell 9.3% to R19.78 for its year to end-December, which was better than the R18.86 expected in the Bloomberg consensus. Diluted earnings per share refers to earnings per share if all options that could affect the number of shares in issue were exercised.

The group raised its final dividend 8% to 718c per share, while headline earnings per share decreased 1% to R20.69.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) is a widely used profit measure in SA, and excludes the effects of one-off items, such as write-downs.

The group’s conventional insurance book achieved gross written premium growth of 7% and a net underwriting margin of 7.7% of net earned premiums.

The latter figure was at the high-end of the group’s target range of 4%-8%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Travel insurers again provide cover for SAA tickets purchased

Airline says flights can now be booked with confidence that flyers will not lose their money
National
2 weeks ago

Make the call on insuring your phone

Do your homework on exclusions and self-insurance
Money
2 months ago

Santam says slow economy remains a pain-point

SA’s largest short-term insurer says its net underwriting margin has improved
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Nedbank takes lead in belt-tightening
Companies
2.
Standard Bank misses revenue estimates as credit ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Mpact swings into a loss as it battles with ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
WATCH | Live webcast of Standard Bank Group ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Engen acquisition helps pump up Vivo results
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.