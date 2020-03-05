Santam beats earnings estimates after fewer climate catastrophes in 2019

Short-term insurance company Santam beat the market's earnings expectations in its year to end-December, after SA experienced fewer weather-related catastrophes in the second half of 2019 that in the first.

The group had been hit by a number of catastrophes in the first few months of 2019, including fires in the Western Cape, hail damage in Newcastle in March and storm and flood damage in KwaZulu-Natal.

The group reported that diluted earnings per share fell 9.3% to R19.78 for its year to end-December, which was better than the R18.86 expected in the Bloomberg consensus. Diluted earnings per share refers to earnings per share if all options that could affect the number of shares in issue were exercised.

The group raised its final dividend 8% to 718c per share, while headline earnings per share decreased 1% to R20.69.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) is a widely used profit measure in SA, and excludes the effects of one-off items, such as write-downs.

The group’s conventional insurance book achieved gross written premium growth of 7% and a net underwriting margin of 7.7% of net earned premiums.

The latter figure was at the high-end of the group’s target range of 4%-8%.

