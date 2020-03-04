Companies / Financial Services

WATCH | Live webcast of Standard Bank Group results

Join us for this live webcast from 10am on Thursday March 5

04 March 2020 - 16:00
Standard Bank Group, one of SA's big four banks, is announcing its full-year results on Thursday March 5, with a live webcast from 10am accessible via this page.

The group has a 157-year history in SA and has been building a franchise elsewhere in Africa since the late 1980s, now operating in 20 countries on the African continent.

Click here to open the video stream (live from 10am on Thursday March 5)

Full coverage of the results will also be published right here on the Business Day website on Thursday.

To read other recent corporate announcements by Standard Bank, click here.

IFC ploughs $200m into Standard Bank’s green bonds

The World Bank affiliate’s funding is the largest on the continent and will increase its access to climate finance
Companies
1 day ago

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala warns of tough year amid rising competition

Ambitious and well-resourced entrepreneurs have started entering the banking sector
Companies
1 month ago

SPECIAL OFFER | Get 3 months’ free BusinessLIVE access

Here's a fantastic opportunity to get free access to Business Day, the Financial Mail and more, courtesy of Standard Bank
News
1 month ago

