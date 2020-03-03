Nedbank misses earnings estimates as SA’s economy deteriorates

Nedbank, SA’s fourth-biggest bank by market capitalisation, said on Tuesday that SA’s weak economy put severe pressure on household finances in 2019, when the group missed its earnings estimates.

Headline earnings fell 7.3% to R12.5bn while revenue climbed 2.5% to R56.15bn — worse than the R57.48bn expected in the Bloomberg consensus.

Nedbank said “recessionary-like” conditions prevailed in 2019, and is also expecting a tough first half of its 2020 year as SA’s economy struggles to gain momentum.

Pressure on the bank mainly due to “severe and frequent power outages”, SA’s unsustainable fiscal trajectory and ongoing policy uncertainty, combined with a deteriorating global outlook.

Under these difficult domestic conditions, company profits and household finances deteriorated during the year, resulting in subdued credit demand, lower transactional volume growth and rising defaults in the SA banking industry, the group said.

Deposits grew 9.5% to R904.4bn during the period, while non-transactional investment deposits grew 10.9%, with Nedbank saying clients were putting money into investments instead of working capital, due to an uncertain economic environment.

The company kept its total dividend unchanged at R14.15 per share.

