Ninety One to raise as much as R4.5bn on listing

Ninety One, formerly known as Investec Asset Management, said on Monday it planned to raise as much as £226.1m (R4.5bn) when it lists in Johannesburg and London later in March.

The group said on Monday it had set a price range of 190 pence to 235p per share, valuing itself between £1.75bn to £2.1bn, and is proceeding with its demerger despite global markets recently being pummelled by fears over the coronavirus.

Ninety One enters the equity market amid a 7.6% fall in the all share so far in 2020, while the FTSE 100 has fallen 10.66%.

“In spite of the current backdrop of market volatility and uncertainty, we remain committed to the execution of this transaction, because of its long-term benefits,” CEO Hendrik du Toit said.

“We are confident in our capital-light business model of organically developed, specialist, active investment offerings,” Du Toit said.

The valuation was in line with the market's expectation, and at its midpoint, a forward price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 12.8 times could be estimated, said David Talpert, speciality finance analyst at Avior Capital Markets. This was comparable to its global peers, which trade at a PE of between 12 and 15 times.

“The recent market sell-off has put pressure on global asset managers’ ratings, so we would expect a lower valuation than previously estimated,” said Talpert.

Sanlam Private Wealth investment analyst Renier de Bruyn said Ninety One's forward PE was above that of Coronation's 11 times, “but deservedly so, given the better net investment inflows from Ninety One, which is benefiting from a stronger international distribution footprint”.

It was at the midpoint of the valuation range for its international peers that had consistent net investment inflows, De Bruyn said.

The expected first day of trading is March 16, with the unit expected to be listed in London and Johannesburg.

Ninety One intends to have a free float representing 60%-65% of its combined total issued share capital. About 15% of the combined total issued share capital of Ninety One will be retained by Investec Group.

Ninety One has about £121bn in assets under management.

Update: March 2 2020

This article has been updated with analyst comment

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za