Companies / Financial Services

African Phoenix and Zarclear call off merger talks

African Phoenix called off a proposed merger after consulting with shareholders, but still plans to delist from the JSE

28 February 2020 - 12:42 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/TASHA TUVANGO
Picture: 123RF/TASHA TUVANGO

Investment holding company African Phoenix Investments (API), which rose out of the ashes of African Bank, said on Friday that it has terminated merger talks with financial services group Zarclear by mutual agreement.

API said that while there were strong operational and capital market benefits to the merger, it had instead decided to proceed with delisting from the JSE, after engaging with its shareholders.

The two had said in 2019 they were considering merging. Earlier in 2019, Zarclear had paid R246m to get a 22% stake in API.

Under the deal, API would have acquired the entire share capital of Zarclear, in an exchange determined by the ratio between the net asset values of the two companies.

API said on Friday it still intends to delist from the JSE, citing the costs and expenses of listing, while its private equity strategy would be best served in an unlisted environment.

This is still subject to shareholder approval.

In afternoon trade on Friday API was 5.71% to 37c, having fallen 32.73% over the past 12 months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Residual Debt Services narrows full-year loss

The ‘bad bank’ portion of African Bank intends t o make a fifth payment of up to R550m to senior stub holders by January 2020
Companies
3 months ago

African Phoenix to fast-track preference share purchases

Bank says the repurchase would 'align the capital structure with the company’s strategy'
Companies
8 months ago

African Phoenix: Activist wants his share

API’s forced repurchase scheme has become a lot more complicated than its architects could have expected
Money & Investing
10 months ago

African Phoenix Investments inflames investors

Preference shareholders are worried about the plan to buy back their shares at a huge discount
Money & Investing
11 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Owner of Rosebank Mall hit by dire operating ...
Companies / Property
2.
Game a major contributor to Massmart’s R1.3bn loss
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Checkers to open at Rosebank Mall
Companies / Property
4.
Spur raises dividend by almost a quarter after ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Blue Label Telecoms returns to profit after Cell ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Is API’s game of musical chairs over yet?

Companies

African Phoenix and Zarclear weigh merger

Companies / Financial Services

African Phoenix and Zarclear set for a showdown

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.