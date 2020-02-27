Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | Nedbank Business Banking considers these 3 key factors to customise global trade sales solutions

The final episode of a three-part podcast series focusing on business solutions, by Nedbank Business Banking

27 February 2020 - 06:18
Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza spoke to one of Nedbank’s long-term clients in the downstream fuel trade. Branching into the global trade arena, the business owner explained, has slowed down payments, putting his company's new global venture in a tricky position.

Nedbank Business Banking’s divisional head for global trade sales, Lazarus Devasagayam, shares three factors that help Nedbank’s global-trade specialists understand their clients’ transactions to help mitigate the associated risks and structure the right solutions.

