Liberty Holdings ups dividend after global stocks rose in 2019

The financial services group says headline earnings rose 23% to R3.2bn, mostly as a result of the performance of local and international equities

27 February 2020 - 09:05 karl gernetzky
Financial services group Liberty Holdings upped its final dividend for the year to end-December 5%, given a boost by a solid performance by local and developed market equities 

The insurer and asset manager, which was founded in 1957 by Donald Gordon, increased its final dividend to 436c, reporting a boost in its insurance business from a rise in equities.

The group’s Shareholder Investment Portfolio (SIP), which includes assets backing capital in its insurance operations, performed well, delivering earnings of R1bn from R250m previously.

This was mainly attributable to the good performance of local and developed market equities, the group said.

“The SIP exposure to investment markets remains appropriate in the context of the group’s risk appetite,” the statement read.

Headline earnings rose 23% to R3.25bn.Total assets under management by STANLIB SA amounted to R568bn, from R539bn previously.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

