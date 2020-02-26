Companies / Financial Services

Sweden’s Klarna dips to first ever annual loss after US expansion

26 February 2020 - 22:38 Colm Fulton
Picture: 123RF/ADIRUCH

Stockholm — Swedish online lender Klarna, which is backed by rapper Snoop Dogg, reported its first annual loss on Wednesday after a year of expansion in the US and Europe.

This is the first year in which Klarna has posted a loss since it was set up in 2005, making it an outlier among tech companies which often lose money for years.

Klarna, which was Europe’s most richly valued financial technology company until it was matched by British banking app Revolut, launched a US shopping app in 2019 and opened a tech hub in Berlin, which employs 500 staff.

The company, which links up customers with retailers such as H & and ASOS through its online lending platform, said it now adds a new merchant every seven minutes.

Klarna’s 2019 operating loss was 1.1-billion Swedish kronor ($113m), against a 160-million kronor profit for 2018 for the “buy now, pay later” digital bank.

The loss was due to investment, particularly in the US, and were flagged to investors when Klarna raised $460m in August, spokesperson Aoife Houlihan said.

“We aren’t worried at all by these results,” Houlihan added.

Klarna was Europe’s most richly valued financial technology, or fintech, company until this week, when British banking app Revolut raised fresh funds on Tuesday, matching the Swedish company’s $5.5bn valuation.

European fintechs have attracted 20% of venture capital funding over the past three years, more than any other technology sector, technology analysis site dealroom.co says.

Despite the loss, Klarna increased its operating revenue by 31% to 7.6-billion kronor. It said its app was downloaded 9 times more in the final quarter of 2019 than in the first quarter of 2018, as it grows its customer base.

Reuters

