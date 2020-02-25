Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga steps down after 10 years

Bengaluru — Mastercard’s CEO of 10 years, Ajay Banga, will step down at the start of 2021, the company said on Tuesday, and be replaced by chief product officer Michael Miebach.

Banga, who took charge of the company just after the 2008-2009 financial crisis, has seen the payment processor's revenue triple during his tenure as online shopping gained prominence around the world.

India-born Banga will take on the role of executive chair, while Miebach will become the company's president on March 1.

Chair Richard Haythornthwaite will retire after more than a decade when Banga assumes his new role, the company said in a statement.

Before joining Mastercard as president of Middle East and Africa in 2010, Miebach served as MD at Barclays Bank and GM at Citibank.

In connection with Miebach's appointment as president, Mastercard has entered into a new compensation agreement that adds $750,000 to his annual base salary, the payment processor said in a filing.

Miebach will also receive an equity grant with a target value of $6.25m. His compensation as CEO will be determined later, the company added.

On Monday, Mastercard warned that its first-quarter net revenue would take a hit if the coronavirus outbreak persists throughout the quarter.

Shares of the company were down nearly 2% at $319 in pre-market trade.

Reuters