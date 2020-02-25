Companies / Financial Services

Hedge fund Third Point calls for break up of Britain’s Prudential

25 February 2020 - 19:50 Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Hedge fund investor Daniel S Loeb. Picture: REUTERS
Hedge fund investor Daniel S Loeb. Picture: REUTERS

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Third Point amassed a more than $2bn stake in Prudential and called on the British insurer on Monday to split into two companies.

Third Point's demands could lead to a major shake-up at Prudential, only a few months after it spun off its European insurance and asset management businesses into a new company called M&G.

Third Point, which specialises in shareholder activism and is run by Daniel Loeb, wrote to the 332-year old London-based company on Monday to ask it to separate its Asian and US businesses.

The New York-based hedge fund said Prudential’s stock would benefit if it stopped running its crown jewel Asia business and its US business, Jackson National Life, out of one holding company in Britain.

Jackson accounts for a small portion of Prudential’s value, but is extremely complex to analyse, Third Point said. As a result, investors are undervaluing Prudential’s Asia business because they are bundling it with Jackson, Third Point added. Moreover, the current structure is putting Prudential at a disadvantage when it comes to recruiting top talent in Asia, according to Third Point.

In the letter, addressed to Prudential's board of directors, Third Point also blamed the company’s management for prioritising dividend payouts over reinvesting in the business.

Third Point is arguing that some of the benefits of a split would include cost cuts at Prudential’s British holding company, better capital allocation policies, and better management of the US and Asia businesses, the sources said.

"If PruAsia and Jackson were separated, resulting in a greater focus on reinvesting capital in each unit and streamlining central costs at the group level, our analysis indicates that the interests represented by Prudential plc shares can double within three years," Loeb wrote in the letter.

Prudential confirmed in a separate statement that it had received a letter from Third Point and looked forward to commencing a dialogue with the hedge fund.

While Prudential’s headquarters are in London, it is regulated in Hong Kong following its separation from M&G.

A source said earlier in February that Prudential was studying options to reduce its ownership in Jackson, including seeking “outside capital”.

Third Point’s stake is equivalent to just under 5% ownership of Prudential, making the fund the company’s second-largest shareholder and Prudential the hedge fund’s biggest position, according to the sources. Prudential has a market capitalisation of £36.8bn. 

Third Point, which has $14bn in assets under management, has experience in pushing companies to split themselves apart, including at Yum Brands, Dow Chemical and most recently United Technologies.

To raise additional capital to build the stake in Prudential, Third Point raised a so-called special purpose vehicle, which allows hedge funds to raise money quickly and investors to put money to work in the stock of a specific company instead of a co-mingled fund.

Although Third Point is based in the US, a significant portion of its recent activist engagements have taken place overseas, at companies including Sony, Nestle and EssilorLuxottica. 

Reuters

Sony rejects activist hedge fund to spin off its chip business

Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point wants the chip business, which includes imaging sensors, gone, but Sony says it is a crucial growth driver
Companies
5 months ago

Loeb's Third Point building stake to pressure Sony

The hedge fund wants the gaming company to explore options for some of its business units, including its movie studio
Companies
10 months ago

How activist investor Daniel Loeb forced a shake-up at Nestlé

Nestlé aims to shed skin unit to focus on food and nutrition
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Spar owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Shoprite and Equites start R4.1bn joint venture
Companies / Property
3.
Umhlanga to get more homes after Tongaat sells ...
Companies / Property
4.
Sasol share hits 15-year low as the bad times ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Trendy apartments for sale in first fully ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

It’s time to ditch the Fraser Institute mining survey

Companies

Credit Suisse posts best annual profit in nearly a decade

Companies / Financial Services

M&G keeps freeze on UK property fund despite raising cash

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.