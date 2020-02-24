Companies / Financial Services CURRENCY CHARGES Court clips Standard Bank’s access to top antitrust watchdog’s evidence BL PREMIUM

Standard Bank’s attempts to obtain and review evidence gathered by SA’s top antitrust watchdog against it in relation to charges of currency manipulation and collusion have been turned down by the highest court in the land.

A split Constitutional Court ruled last week that the bank, as a litigant to the complaint, could have access to the evidence collected by the Competition Commission only after it had formally responded to the charges brought against it.