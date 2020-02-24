CURRENCY CHARGES
Court clips Standard Bank’s access to top antitrust watchdog’s evidence
24 February 2020 - 05:10
Standard Bank’s attempts to obtain and review evidence gathered by SA’s top antitrust watchdog against it in relation to charges of currency manipulation and collusion have been turned down by the highest court in the land.
A split Constitutional Court ruled last week that the bank, as a litigant to the complaint, could have access to the evidence collected by the Competition Commission only after it had formally responded to the charges brought against it.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now