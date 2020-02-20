Companies / Financial Services Discovery’s CEO tries to soothe concerns over UK business Adrian Gore expects VitalityLife to return to profit after taking a hit from an interest rate hedge BL PREMIUM

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore has moved to ease investor concerns about its problematic VitalityLife business in the UK, saying it was receiving the necessary attention and would return to profitability in the next financial year.

The news that VitalityLife — through a trading update on Monday — would be loss-making for the interim period ending December owing to the implementation of an interest rate hedge and higher lapse rates, came as a shock to investors, who wiped off more than R8bn from the company’s value.