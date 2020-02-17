PODCAST | Nedbank Business Banking offers tailored and innovative financing solutions to business owners

This week’s specialised finance insights podcast shares innovative financing solutions available to businesses for addressing their unique business complexities.

We spoke to one of Nedbank Business Banking’s clients, a global tech services company with offices in SA and Australia looking for funding models (a mix of capital and debt) to buy a company in the UK.

Gregory Campbell, national head of specialised finance at Nedbank Business Banking, shares some insights on how to approach the financing challenges of a business by using innovative financing solutions.

