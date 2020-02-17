PODCAST | Nedbank Business Banking offers tailored and innovative financing solutions to business owners
The second episode of a three-part podcast series focusing on business solutions, by Nedbank Business Banking
17 February 2020 - 10:50
This week’s specialised finance insights podcast shares innovative financing solutions available to businesses for addressing their unique business complexities.
We spoke to one of Nedbank Business Banking’s clients, a global tech services company with offices in SA and Australia looking for funding models (a mix of capital and debt) to buy a company in the UK.
Gregory Campbell, national head of specialised finance at Nedbank Business Banking, shares some insights on how to approach the financing challenges of a business by using innovative financing solutions.
This article was paid for by Nedbank Business Banking.