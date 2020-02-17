Land Bank appoints Ayanda Kanana as CEO

Ayanda Kanana, the CEO of the Joburg Fresh Produce Market, has been appointed as the new CEO of the Land Bank, which was recently relegated to junk status by Moody’s Investors Service.

Kanana, a qualified chartered accountant, has served on various boards and was also the chair of the audit and risk committee for the East London Industrial Development zone, the Land Bank said.

“Ayanda has also won multiple industry awards, with the most recent one being Public Sector CEO of the Year 2019 by the Association for the Advancement of Black Accountants of Southern Africa (Abasa),” the statement read. Kanana will take up the position from the beginning of March.

The Land Bank had said earlier in January it had a difficult first six months and swung into the red in the six months to end-September.

The bank, which provides financing to established and emerging farmers, posted an interim loss of R184.7m for the period.

The company attributed the worsening of its financial situation to muted loan book growth and a higher impairment charge, which rose by R193m from the previous corresponding period.

Non-performing loans increased to 9.9% from 5.8%. The bank attributed this to the “shifting in seasons” resulting in late harvests and loan repayments.

Credit ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service said in January that it had downgraded debt issued by the Land Bank by one notch to Ba1, putting it in junk territory.

Moody’s said that the downgrade reflected its assessment that in future the government will have less scope to support distressed state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

