Companies / Financial Services

Peter Moyo asks court to stop appointment of Old Mutual CEO

Former CEO files an urgent application after a full bench of the high court opens the way for Old Mutual to seek a new boss

16 February 2020 - 19:40 Mudiwa Gavaza
Former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo. Picture: MOELETSI MABE
Former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo. Picture: MOELETSI MABE

Former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo filed an urgent application on Friday to stop the process to appoint a new CEO.

The insurance group has been involved in a bitter battle with Moyo since May, when it suspended and later fired him over alleged conflicts of interest related to investment company NMT Capital. Moyo is one of the founders, and Old Mutual was a 20% shareholder.

Old Mutual said it has received the urgent application filed by Moyo to interdict the CEO recruitment process.

“Old Mutual is considering the latest application and will first consider the advice from our legal team before deciding on our next steps. Old Mutual has until February 20 2020 to file a notice of opposition to the application,” it said.

A previous high court judgment that Moyo had been fired illegally was overturned by a full bench on January 14. The judgment allowed Old Mutual to start the process of appointing a new CEO.

Moyo’s lawyer, Eric Mabuza, said on Sunday that on the day of the judgment Moyo’s legal team notified Old Mutual by letter they could not proceed with the process as an appeal would be filed. That notice meant the January 14 judgment would be suspended until the appeal process was completed, he said.

Moyo had one month to file the appeal but did so on January 28. On February 5, the team asked Old Mutual for an undertaking that it would not continue with the CEO appointment process. On February 10, the company said it would not give the undertaking, which led to the filing of an urgent application to stop the process with the high court on February 14, said Mabuza.

Last month Old Mutual said it was confident that any further legal challenges from its ousted CEO would not derail its attempts to appoint a new leader and put the eight-month dispute behind it.

The case is to be heard on March 10, but Mabuza said the insurer still has the option to give an undertaking that it will not go ahead with the appointment, but this seems unlikely.

Old Mutual said that it “regrets that we are being drawn into yet another round of court proceedings by Mr Moyo. We confirm that we will continue to act responsibly, remain focused on our core business and protect the interests of Old Mutual and its stakeholders.”

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Behind SA’s great CEO exodus

Last year had the most CEO resignations among JSE companies since 2002. It’s a great chance for a corporate reset
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Old Mutual: no legal risks in replacing Peter Moyo

Old Mutual’s feud with Moyo has cast a shadow over the company
Companies
3 weeks ago

Old Mutual confident legal challenges won’t derail appointment of new CEO

Speaking in Davos, interim CEO Iain Williamson says the position will be announced ‘imminently’, and confirms he will put his name into the hat
Companies
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Old Mutual: no legal risks in replacing Peter Moyo

Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual confident legal challenges won’t derail appointment of new CEO

Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual a step closer to seeing off Peter Moyo

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.