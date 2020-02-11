Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: Brimstone lifts its stake in Obsidian

Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey talks to Business Day TV about the health-care industry and the company’s latest acquisition

11 February 2020 - 10:11 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/TAKASHI HONMA
Picture: 123RF/TAKASHI HONMA

Investment holding company Brimstone now has a controlling stake in health-care equipment supplier, Obsidian Health, which is in line with the company’s strategy to acquire controlling interests in unlisted companies.

Or listen to the full audio:

