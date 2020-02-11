News Leader
WATCH: Brimstone lifts its stake in Obsidian
11 February 2020 - 10:11
Investment holding company Brimstone now has a controlling stake in health-care equipment supplier, Obsidian Health, which is in line with the company’s strategy to acquire controlling interests in unlisted companies.
Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey talks to Business Day TV about the health-care industry and the acquisition.
Or listen to the full audio: