Podcast | Nedbank Business Banking offers investment solutions to medium-to-large businesses
The first episode of a three-part podcast series focusing on business solutions, by Nedbank Business Banking
As part of the Nedbank Business Banking: Bigger Picture podcast series, this week's Investment podcast tells businesses how to maximise liquidity and make the most of investment opportunities through tailor made investment packages.
We spoke to one of Nedbank Business Banking’s clients about some of the struggles faced by his asset-intensive, emergency medical services company.
While the company had cash to invest, they needed an offering which would allow them to access capital at short notice.
David Maingard, Nedbank divisional head of transactional banking, global trade and investment sales, offered a few solutions.
Listen to the podcast:
This article was paid for by Nedbank Business Banking.