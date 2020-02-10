Companies / Financial Services

Podcast | Nedbank Business Banking offers investment solutions to medium-to-large businesses

The first episode of a three-part podcast series focusing on business solutions, by Nedbank Business Banking

10 February 2020 - 08:46
Sponsored
Picture: 123RF/DANNIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANNIIL PESHKOV

As part of the Nedbank Business Banking: Bigger Picture podcast series, this week's Investment podcast tells businesses how to maximise liquidity and make the most of investment opportunities through tailor made investment packages.

We spoke to one of Nedbank Business Banking’s clients about some of the struggles faced by his asset-intensive, emergency medical services company.

While the company had cash to invest, they needed an offering which would allow them to access capital at short notice.

David Maingard, Nedbank divisional head of transactional banking, global trade and investment sales, offered a few solutions.

Listen to the podcast:

Visit the Nedbank Business Banking website for more information.

This article was paid for by Nedbank Business Banking.

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.