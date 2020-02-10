Companies / Financial Services

Brimstone takes controlling stake in Obsidian Health

The investment holding company has increased its stake in Obsidian Health to 80%, from 25%

10 February 2020 - 09:55 karl gernetzky
Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Investment holding company Brimstone, the biggest shareholder of Sea Harvest, said on Monday it spent R35.7m increasing its stake in Obsidian Health to 80% as it seeks additional controlling interests in unlisted companies.

Brimstone previously held 25% of Obsidian, which provides capital equipment and medical devices to both private and public hospitals within sub-Saharan Africa.

The acquisition was in line with Brimstone’s strategy of having control and increasing the portfolio of unlisted assets, said CEO Mustaq Brey.

“Having been invested in this business for a long time, we have a deep understanding of the dynamics and metrics of this business, and will continue to add value and benefit Obsidian Health with our strong empowerment credentials,” Brey said.

Brimstone, which had a market capitalisation of about R1.5bn, had made news in 2019 when it pulled out of a consortium that wanted to buy Clover Industries, amid protests over the participation of an Israeli company.

Brimstone was due to have a 15% stake in the consortium, and said during the release of its half-year results to end-June that exiting the deal cost it R55m.

The group had reported an interim loss of R84.3m an improvement from a loss of R227.1m in the previous comparative period.

At 9.15am on Monday Brimstone’s share price was unchanged at R7.50, having fallen 22.04% over the past year.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Sea Harvest: Worth watching in uncertain times

Sea Harvest, best known for its frozen seafood, seems to be morphing into a general foods business
Companies
9 months ago

Clover set to return to profit in year to June

The prior year’s loss came after the company wrote off a loan to its then recently unbundled subsidiary, Dairy Farmers of SA
Companies
9 months ago

Brimstone: Balancing yield and capital growth

Brimstone Investment Corp has endured, and now holds a well-diversified portfolio of investments with a gross value of more than R11bn
Companies
10 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

No word yet from Brimstone on Clover deal due to lobby group

Companies

ANTHONY CLARK: Appealing, for patient investors

Companies / Investors Monthly

MilCo brushes aside Brimstone threat to dump Clover alliance

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.