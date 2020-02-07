Feted Tidjane Thiam steps down as Credit Suisse CEO

Zurich — Credit Suisse Group said CEO Tidjane Thiam is resigning, a stunning reversal for the executive who was backed by key shareholders after a damaging spying scandal.

Thiam will be replaced by Thomas Gottstein, a 20-year veteran of the bank who leads the Swiss unit. The bank also said chair Urs Rohner has the board’s “unanimous” backing to complete his term until April 2021.

Thiam will step down after presenting the Zurich-based bank’s fourth-quarter and full-year results next week, the lender said in a statement on Friday.

The decision is the culmination of a conflict between the CEO and Rohner that escalated after a recent spying scandal dented the bank’s reputation and prompted difficult questions about the culture at the top of the firm. While Thiam was cleared in an internal probe and a close lieutenant of his took the fall, the bank has struggled to move beyond the scandal after more cases surfaced.

Top shareholders, including Harris Associates, Silchester International Investors and Eminence Capital, had warned the board of directors ahead of this week’s meeting that they shouldn’t take action against the CEO. Instead, they urged Rohner to back Thiam or step down himself, in an unusual public display of support for the CEO.

“Tidjane has made an enormous contribution to Credit Suisse since he joined us in 2015. It is to his credit that Credit Suisse is standing on a very solid foundation and has returned successfully to profit,” Rohner said in the statement.

For Thiam, who was born in Africa and previously held top roles at Aviva and Prudential, the departure blemishes a largely successful four years at Credit Suisse, which he pivoted away from volatile trading and towards the more stable business of catering to affluent clients. While the shares lost about half their value during his tenure, he won shareholder support for stabilising the franchise by scaling back trading and bolstering wealth management.

Thiam’s troubles

The troubles started in September when it emerged that the bank spied on star banker Iqbal Khan after he announced he was joining crosstown rival UBS Group. The details that emerged in the wake of the scandal, including a personal falling-out between the two executives earlier that year and the suicide of a contractor, rattled business circles in Zurich, which normally enjoys a reputation for quiet professionalism.

An internal probe by the bank concluded that Thiam didn’t know about the spying, and that COO Pierre-Olivier Bouée was responsible. Bouée was fired late last year. It soon emerged that HR chief Peter Goerke was also followed, which the bank also blamed on Bouée.