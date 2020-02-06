Companies / Financial Services

Podcast | Nedbank Business Banking offers investment solutions to an asset-intensive company

As part of its Bigger Picture podcast series, Nedbank offers insights into how it enables clients’ business growth

06 February 2020 - 11:42
Sponsored
Picture: 123RF/ROMAN SAMBORSKYI
Picture: 123RF/ROMAN SAMBORSKYI

As part of the Nedbank Business Banking: Bigger Picture podcast series, this week's Investment podcast offers a business owner advice on how to maximise liquidity, leverage investment opportunities through bespoke investment packages that are tailored to your business.

We spoke to one of Nedbank’s long-term investment clients about some of the unique struggles his asset-intensive, emergency medical services company faced while trying to leverage on its available liquidity.

While the company does have cash funds to invest, with large assets that require a lot of maintenance, it needs to be able to access the capital at short notice.

David Mainguard, Nedbank divisional head of transactional banking, global trade and investment sales, offered a few solutions.

Listen to the podcast:

Visit the Nedbank Business Banking website for more information.

This article was paid for by Nedbank Business Banking.

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.