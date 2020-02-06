Podcast | Nedbank Business Banking offers investment solutions to an asset-intensive company

As part of the Nedbank Business Banking: Bigger Picture podcast series, this week's Investment podcast offers a business owner advice on how to maximise liquidity, leverage investment opportunities through bespoke investment packages that are tailored to your business.

We spoke to one of Nedbank’s long-term investment clients about some of the unique struggles his asset-intensive, emergency medical services company faced while trying to leverage on its available liquidity.

While the company does have cash funds to invest, with large assets that require a lot of maintenance, it needs to be able to access the capital at short notice.

David Mainguard, Nedbank divisional head of transactional banking, global trade and investment sales, offered a few solutions.

Listen to the podcast: