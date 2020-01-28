Neil Woodford investors pay dearly as liquidation payouts start

London — Investors trapped in Neil Woodford’s former flagship fund are finally getting some of their cash back, and getting to grips with the extent of their losses.

An initial payout of £2.1bn will be made this week, according to Link Fund Solutions, administrator of the LF Equity Income Fund. That is just over half of the £3.8bn of assets the fund had under management when it was frozen in early June. Investors may recover more if buyers can be found for the hard-to-sell assets still in the fund.

Woodford suspended his main fund because he couldn’t sell its holdings quickly enough to meet heavy redemption requests. In mid-October, Link decided to remove Woodford as manager and set the fund on course for liquidation. Woodford responded by announcing the closure of his investment firm.

The money for this first payout, which represents 75% of the fund’s current value, was raised from selling the fund’s most liquid securities, and recovering the remaining 25% will mean selling the thinly traded assets that led Woodford to suspend redemptions as he struggled to raise cash. That will not be a simple task, according to Ryan Hughes, head of active portfolios at AJ Bell.